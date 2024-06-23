Attock district to usher new era of development, prosperity; Governor

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Attock district would embark on a new era of development and prosperity as the work on a number of development projects, including the establishment of sub campuses of universities and health facilities would be initiated during the current fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider while addressing two different public gatherings in Khunda and Jand areas of Attock on Saturday evening. He announced that besides the establishment of a dialysis center in Fatehjang, a state of the art facility would also be established in Pindigheb with the help of local donors. He claimed that work on the sub campus of the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila at Jand would be initiated in September this year. He said that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people of Attock district.

Sardar Saleem Haider said he is a proud political worker, who has risen to the current position through PPP leadership trust.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in the politics of public welfare and betterment of the public, adding that people were the real masters of the country and that was why the party had the agenda based on public welfare. “Economic prosperity can be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor paid rich tributes to the martyred Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her 71st birth anniversary during a function held at the District Council Hall Attock on Sunday. The Attock chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party has arranged the ceremony to celebrate her life and legacy as well as to pay tributes to her services for the country. He said that Benazir Bhutto was the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world and a courageous leader. The Governor hailed Benazir Bhutto’s courageous struggle for the Party and the nation after the martyrdom of her father.