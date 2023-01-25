UrduPoint.com

Attock Distt Admin Declared 92 Housing Societies As "illegal"

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

The district administration has declared as many as 92 housing societies operating in different areas of Attock, Hasanabdal, Jand, Pindigheb Hazro and Fateh Jang as illegal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has declared as many as 92 housing societies operating in different areas of Attock, Hasanabdal, Jand, Pindigheb Hazro and Fateh Jang as illegal.

According to the list, the highest number of housing societies operating illegally are located in Fateh Jang while different famous housing societies launched by various government departments in various parts of the district are also termed as illegal.

As per the list issued by the district administration, six housing societies launched in the revenue limits of Attock tehsil as illegal, five in Hazro, 23 in Hassanabdal, four in Pindigheb, two in Jand while 52 in Fatehjang highest number of housing societies operating in any town of the district.

These housing societies allegedly deprive innocent people of their hard-earned money through attractive slogans and tall claims.

Related Topics

Attock Fateh Jang Hazro Jand Money Government Housing

Recent Stories

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

57 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

14 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

13 minutes ago
 SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalass ..

SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.