UrduPoint.com

Attock DMO's Official Facebook Page Hacked

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Attock DMO's official Facebook page hacked

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The official Facebook page of the District Monitoring Office (DMO) Attock has been hacked and rather, very indecent and nude videos have been uploaded, while no information about the hacker or any action has been taken in this regard.

The District Monitoring Office has expressed indifference and said that after coming to our knowledge of the complaints, we have issued an explanatory announcement and the DMO has appealed to the followers and citizens that the hacked page should be blocked, reported and unfollowed.

On the other hand, the citizens and visitors of Attock district have severely criticized the hacking of the Facebook page of the DM Office and posting objectionable content on it, saying that the District Monitoring Office itself need to monitor it.

Related Topics

Facebook Attock Hacking

Recent Stories

Not happy with fifth position, want to play at num ..

Not happy with fifth position, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

5 minutes ago
 ‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

36 minutes ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

44 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

59 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.