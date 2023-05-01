ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The official Facebook page of the District Monitoring Office (DMO) Attock has been hacked and rather, very indecent and nude videos have been uploaded, while no information about the hacker or any action has been taken in this regard.

The District Monitoring Office has expressed indifference and said that after coming to our knowledge of the complaints, we have issued an explanatory announcement and the DMO has appealed to the followers and citizens that the hacked page should be blocked, reported and unfollowed.

On the other hand, the citizens and visitors of Attock district have severely criticized the hacking of the Facebook page of the DM Office and posting objectionable content on it, saying that the District Monitoring Office itself need to monitor it.