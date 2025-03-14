Attock DPO Holds Open Court to Address Citizen Grievances

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, organized an open court to provide justice at the doorstep of citizens at the SDPO Office.

According to DPO office, the event held on the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and instructions of IG Punjab, saw a large number of citizens participating and expressing their problems.

DPO Attock listened attentively to the grievances and issued orders to concerned officers for immediate action on the spot.

He instructed police officers to ensure compliance with the law and utilize their energies to provide immediate justice.

The DPO assured that all possible steps are being taken to prevent crimes and protect the lives and property of citizens. This initiative is part of the Punjab government's efforts to bring justice closer to the people and ensure their safety and security. By holding open courts, the police department aims to build trust and foster a sense of community policing.

