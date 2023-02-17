UrduPoint.com

Attock DSPs, 31 Sub Inspectors Reshuffled

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The pre-election reshuffle of the police officials including lower ranks reported in Attock district police as massive posting and transfer were made on the directives of inspector general of Police Punjab.

DSP Asghar Ali Goraya was appointed as Sub Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Fatehjang while DSP Fayyaz Ul Haq was posted as Sub Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Attock Saddar circle.

DSP Kazim Niaz was appointed as Sub Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Hassanabdal, Jehangir Joya was appointed as Sub Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Hazro circle, Niaz Ahmed was appointed as station house officer Bhattar while Safdar Khan was appointed as station house officer Fatehjang. Moreover, 31 Sub inspectors, assistant sub inspectors and junior rank officials including drivers and moharrars were reshuffled to various police stations of the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

