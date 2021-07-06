Attock edu dept bags 1st t position in enrollment drive in Punjab

Attock education department has bagged first position in enrollment drive in Punjab by enrolling 23,741 students in public sector schools

Attock Education Chief Executive Officer Malik Mohsin Abbas while giving details of the drive told the newsmen that at Primary and elementary level in tehsil Attock 1,896, in tehsil Fatehjang 2,921, in tehsil Hasanabdal 2,154, in tehsil Hazro 1,813, in tehsil Jand 1,818 and in tehsil Pindigheb 2,200 while at secondary level 9,939 students were enrolled.

He said this was a team work and his team which included education officers and teachers played an extraordinary role.

He said public sector schools had all facilities and highly qualified teachers and efforts were being made to give quality education to the young generation.

He said tehsil Fatehjang bagged first position in the enrollment drive while Pindigheb got second and Hasanabdal third one.