Attock Gets E-Khidmat Markaz

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The provincial government has introduced a system to receive applications for No Objection Certificate (NOCs) related to the construction sector at E-Khidmat Markaz with the aim to provide services to applicants under one roof.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan while inaugurating E-Khidmat Markaz here on Sunday.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, member Punjab assembly Jamshaid Altaf, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar, District Police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and other officials were also present on the occasion. The minister said that a one-window service system had been introduced for approval of maps and construction of buildings.

He said that applications regarding private housing schemes, proposed buildings maps approval, building completion certificates issuance and commercialization of properties would be entertained at E-Khidmat Markaz.

He said said the provincial authorities fixed a time frame for the issuance of NOC.

The minister said that easy provision of facilities in accordance with the modern policing to citizens was the ultimate goal of PTI government, adding network of E-Khidmat marakiz had been extended to all districts across the province where the citizens were acquiring 78 important facilities including 32 newly introduced facilities for the construction sector by online modern integrated system without any trouble.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari speaking on this occasion said that the provision of services to the public at their doorstep was the PTI government's mission.

"In order to provide citizens services under one roof and to save the common man from agent mafia, as per instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to develop automation of citizen's service, such centers will play a pivotal role in restoring the confidence of investors in the construction industry," he added.

He said that it was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government for the development and promotion of the construction sector and now the applicants would not have to visit different department's offices to seek NOCs.

"The chances of corruption and irregularities will also be eliminated through this system and applicants will be provided maximum relief in stipulated time", he added.

