Attock Journalists Demand Transparent Elections, Release Of Press Club Building

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In a well-attended meeting held at a local hotel on Sunday, journalists from national newspapers and news channels gathered to discuss the long-standing issue of the Attock Press Club building.

During the meeting, Hafiz Shahzad Akhtar, former General Secretary of the Attock Press Club, highlighted the efforts of the Press Club Release Committee, which has been working closely with the district administration to resolve the issue.

The committee's work was lauded by the participants, who appreciated the positive efforts made by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and other officials.

Despite existing differences among journalists, the meeting witnessed a united stance on the issues of the building's release and transparent elections.

The participants emphasized that the press club is the identity and dignity of journalists, and its absence is an embarrassment for both the journalist community and the administration.

Hafiz Shahzad Akhtar expressed hope that a decision regarding the press club building would be finalized soon.

On this occasion, the journalists unanimously demanded that the upcoming elections of the Attock Press Club be conducted under the supervision of the district administration to ensure a fair and transparent process. Given that the building has been out of journalists' possession for thirteen years, they stressed the importance of administrative supervision in handing over the building to the newly elected body.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to form an election committee alongside the release of the building.

