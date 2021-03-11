UrduPoint.com
Attock Khurd Police Station Cordoned Off Against Criminals, 03 Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

Attock Khurd police station cordoned off against criminals, 03 accused arrested

Attock Khurd police station cordoned off against criminals, 03 accused arrested while more than 3 kg of cannabis was recovered from drug dealers and 01 pistol with 30 bores and 300 rounds was seized

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Attock Khurd police station cordoned off against criminals, 03 accused arrested while more than 3 kg of cannabis was recovered from drug dealers and 01 pistol with 30 bores and 300 rounds was seized.

According to the details, under the supervision of SHO Attock Khurd Inspector Abid Ali Shah, the operations of Attock Khurd police station against criminals are continuing. ASI Bilal Akhtar seized 2200 grams of cannabis from drug dealer Safiullah son of Almas Khan resident of Orakzai Agency and registered a case against the accused, ASI Muhammad Kamran said.

While taking action against illegal and drug dealers, 02 accused Babar Hussain son of Sabir Hussain resident of Taxila resident of Rawalpindi district recovered 1100 grams of cannabis and accused Safdar Ali son of Lal Gul resident of Tehsil and district Nowshera recovered illegal pistol 30 bore 300 rounds and separate cases were registered against the accused.

