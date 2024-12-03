Open Menu

Attock Observes International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Attock observes International Day of persons with disabilities

Government and non-governmental organizations in Attock marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, focusing on the challenges faced by individuals with physical and mental disabilities

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Government and non-governmental organizations in Attock marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, focusing on the challenges faced by individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

According to Additional Commissioner Office, The Punjab Social Welfare Department organized a seminar and a walk to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities across society.

This year's theme, "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future," aimed to raise awareness about their rights and needs. Aneel Saeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General was the chief guest at the event.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the equal rights of individuals with disabilities and called for collective responsibility to ensure their rightful place in society.

According to the United Nations, approximately one billion people worldwide live with disabilities often facing significant barriers to inclusion.

To further raise awareness, an awareness rally was held organized by the district administration and the Department of Special education.

Participants carried banners and placards advocating for the rights of disabled individuals, aiming to draw public attention to their issues.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

United Nations Education Punjab Attock Event Government Billion

Recent Stories

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

3 minutes ago
 Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers ..

Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest

3 minutes ago
 LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

15 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

4 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

15 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

20 minutes ago
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

20 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

20 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

34 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

34 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

34 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan