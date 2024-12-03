Attock observes International Day of persons with disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Government and non-governmental organizations in Attock marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, focusing on the challenges faced by individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

According to Additional Commissioner Office, The Punjab Social Welfare Department organized a seminar and a walk to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities across society.

This year's theme, "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future," aimed to raise awareness about their rights and needs. Aneel Saeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General was the chief guest at the event.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the equal rights of individuals with disabilities and called for collective responsibility to ensure their rightful place in society.

According to the United Nations, approximately one billion people worldwide live with disabilities often facing significant barriers to inclusion.

To further raise awareness, an awareness rally was held organized by the district administration and the Department of Special education.

Participants carried banners and placards advocating for the rights of disabled individuals, aiming to draw public attention to their issues.

APP/nsi/378