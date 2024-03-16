Attock Police Apprehend Two Proclaimed Offenders In Separate Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday achieved a significant breakthrough as they apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate cases.
The suspects, Muhammad Asghar and Nawar Kamal, were declared proclaimed offenders by the relevant courts of law and were sought in connection to theft and cattle theft cases, respectively.
The Pindigheb police captured Muhammad Asghar, while Fatehjang Police apprehended Nawar Kamal. Both suspects have been granted physical remand by the police to aid in the recovery of stolen property, as the authorities proceed with further investigations into the cases.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President daughter Aseefa Bibi visits ancestral graveyard11 minutes ago
-
HESCO officials arrested in Rs90 million scam remanded to jail11 minutes ago
-
14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations21 minutes ago
-
FM reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey21 minutes ago
-
28 candidates submits nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab51 minutes ago
-
4 plots sealed over illegal commercial use51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders implementation of Negahban Ramazan package1 hour ago
-
4 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovere1 hour ago
-
Protest in Ganderbal against IIOJK authorities’ anti-people policies1 hour ago
-
36 candidates submit nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.1 hour ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme1 hour ago
-
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project1 hour ago