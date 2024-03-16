Attock Police apprehend two proclaimed offenders in separate cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday achieved a significant breakthrough as they apprehended two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate cases.

The suspects, Muhammad Asghar and Nawar Kamal, were declared proclaimed offenders by the relevant courts of law and were sought in connection to theft and cattle theft cases, respectively.

The Pindigheb police captured Muhammad Asghar, while Fatehjang Police apprehended Nawar Kamal. Both suspects have been granted physical remand by the police to aid in the recovery of stolen property, as the authorities proceed with further investigations into the cases.

