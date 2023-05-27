UrduPoint.com

Attock Police Apprehends Drug Dealer, Seizes Over 1kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Attock police apprehends drug dealer, seizes over 1kg hashish

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a successful operation conducted on Saturday, the Attock Police arrested a drug dealer and confiscated a significant quantity of hashish weighing over one kilogram.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tahir Ali Khan, stationed at Jund Police Station, apprehended the accused Rashid Zaman, son of Musal Khan and a resident of Jahangiri Banda in Tehsil Takht Nusrati, district Karak.

During a routine inspection, ASI Tahir Ali Khan grew suspicious of Rashid Zaman's activities, prompting him to take immediate action.

Acting swiftly, he detained the suspect and carried out a thorough search, which resulted in the discovery of more than one kilogram of hashish in his possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect in accordance with the relevant laws, signalling a significant blow to the drug peddling network operating in the area.

