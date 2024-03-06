Open Menu

Attock Police Apprehends Three Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Law enforcement authorities have made significant strides in the Attock district, with the Fatehjang and Hazro police stations successfully apprehending three individuals linked to distinct murder cases

According to police sources, Fatehjang police on Wednesday carried out a successful raid, leading to the arrest of Dilawar Khan and Tahir Mehmood, accused of fatally stabbing their friend, Mujhaid Iqbal, following a dispute. The suspects had been on the run since the unfortunate incident but were located and apprehended at their hideouts.

Concurrently, Hazro Police made a noteworthy arrest of a nominated accused involved in a separate murder case.

The individual is implicated in the fatal stabbing of his uncle and the injury of his son during a property dispute in the Rango area.

Additionally, Pindigheb Police detained a suspect identified as Muhammad islam, a native of Rangli, who was wanted in connection to a fraud case and subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the respective court.

These prompt and effective apprehensions underscore the commitment of the police to uphold law and order, ultimately bringing perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice.

