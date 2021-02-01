UrduPoint.com
Attock Police Arrest 14 Anti Social Elements

Attock police arrest 14 anti social elements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 14 anti social elements from different areas of the district. According to PRO Attock police Tahir Iqbal, Jand police arrested 12 gamblers namely Tariq Mehmood , Faqir Hussain , Haq Nawaz , Muhammad Hussain , Mukhtiar, Imran Khan, M.

Imran , Ejaz , Zamurd , Mulazim , Bagh Hussain and Amir Afzal and recovered Rs 71180 (stack money), four vehicles, three motorbikes and 12 cell phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, Hazro and Pindigheb police arrested Muhammad Fayyaz and Asad Abbas and recovered 3.380 kg chars from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them.

