Attock Police arrest man for torturing sister

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock Police on Saturday apprehended a man for allegedly subjecting his sister to severe torture and life-threatening abuse in the Shahan Chowk area of Sheenbagh. According to the victim's statement, she had visited her uncle's house and upon returning, her brother Shan Abass unleashed brutal violence on her, with threats.

The police promptly registered a case against the accused and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

