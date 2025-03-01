Attock Police Arrest Man For Torturing Sister
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock Police on Saturday apprehended a man for allegedly subjecting his sister to severe torture and life-threatening abuse in the Shahan Chowk area of Sheenbagh. According to the victim's statement, she had visited her uncle's house and upon returning, her brother Shan Abass unleashed brutal violence on her, with threats.
The police promptly registered a case against the accused and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former KP Speaker assures resolution of MRI machine issue1 minute ago
-
Police nab murder suspect in Hassanabdal shooting1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP1 minute ago
-
Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq1 minute ago
-
Attock Police arrest man for torturing sister1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb21 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot21 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police seize hashish, liquor, lahan in separate raids21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in Chiniot21 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Diabetes, Ramadan, Knowledge, Health' held21 minutes ago