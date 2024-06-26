Attock police arrest seven drug dealers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Attock Police recovered 4280 grams of hashish from the notorious drug dealer Mohammad Rehan, resident of Sidhan, on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day.

The action has been taken according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, on the orders of IG Punjab and under the leadership of District Police Officer Attock, Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan,

Liquor seller Muhammad Zeeshan resident Daman Hal Bahadur Khan was searched and recovered three bottles of liquor.

On the other hand, police station Sadar Attock arrested the famous drug dealer Liaquat Ali and Parviz resident Shakardara Attock along with drugs.

1700 grams of hashish were recovered from accused Liaquat Ali and 1420 grams of hashish from Parvez.

1060 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Bisal police station, while the police of Bisal police station found 720 grams of hashish after searching the driver Ghulam Hyder, a resident of Bisal, knowing the vehicle number RIH-3107 as suspicious.

Muhammad Iqbal's son Sukna Fateh Jang was searched and 10 liters of liquor was recovered. Attock Police registered separate cases against the accused under the Narcotics Act and closed the referrals