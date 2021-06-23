Attock Police arrest three accused in abuse case

Attock City Police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in abusing a teenaged boy

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Attock City Police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in abusing a teenaged boy.

As resident of New Darul Salam Colony reported to the police that accused Awais, Bilawar and Wasif forcibly took his son to a house and tried to abuse him.

The boy, however, made a hue and cry, and escaped.

The police arrested all the accused, after registering a first information report against them.

Meanwhile, Hasanabdal Police reunited a boy Umair Ali with his parents. The boy had run away from his house almost a month ago after having some dispute with his parents. The police used modern technology to trace the boy.