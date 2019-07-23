Attock police arrested 10 criminals

The Attock police on Tuesday arrested 10 criminals during the search operation and recovered narcotics and illegal arms from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Attock police on Tuesday arrested 10 criminals during the search operation and recovered narcotics and illegal arms from their possession.

According to the police, the crackdown was launched over the special directives of District Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The police recovered 12 bottles of wine, two Kalashnikov, one rifle of 12 bore, five pistols of 30 bore with a number of bullets from their possession.

On a tip-off Sub-Inspector Jand conducted the operation and arrested a drug peddler with red-handed and recovered 2000 gram hahsish.

The police registered the separate cases against them.

