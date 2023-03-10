Attock police arrested 5 anti-social elements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Attock Police, during an ongoing anti-social elements campaign, on Friday claimed to have arrested five accused who were involved in different crimes.

In-charge police outpost Lakkadmar, ASI Aizaz Ali recovered 1160 grams of hashish from accused Rab Nawaz son of Feroze Khan resident of Dhok Jamdar Lakkadmar Tehsil Jand and Muhammad Idrees son of Wali.

Police recovered a rifle 12-bore from Jan, a 30-bore pistol from Kamran and a 3-bore pistol from Yasir.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.