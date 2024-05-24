Open Menu

Attock Police Arrested 5 Suspects Who Stole Wheat Worth Lakhs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Attock Police arrested 5 suspects who stole wheat worth lakhs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Attock Police arrested 5 suspects who stole wheat worth lakhs. Farrukh Mumtaz, son of Taj Muhammad Sakna Shahraye Asadullah, in Fateh Jang police station, requested that on July 14, my employee Liaquat informed that some persons stole wheat from my land.

250000 rupees have been cut and threshed and stolen.

The Fateh Jang police station registered a case and started the investigation process. Muhammad Mushtaq son of Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Jilani son of Ghulam Meher Khan, Aamir Shehzad son of Lal Khan, Rajab Ali son of Akbar Khan and Fayaz Khan son of Nawab Khan were arrested in Burj Tehsil Fateh Jang. Arrested and further investigation is underway.

