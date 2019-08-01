Attock police arrested eight suspects, drugs recovered

The Attock police have arrested eight suspects during the operation and recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Attock police have arrested eight suspects during the operation and recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

According to the police source, the city police have launched crackdown against drug peddlers in the different parts of the area and recovered four kilogram hashish and around two kilogram opium.

Operation against illegal arms holders, police recovered three Kalashinkov, two pistol 30 bore with many rounds.

The police registered the separate cases against them and investigation was underway.

