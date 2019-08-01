UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attock Police Arrested Eight Suspects, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:41 PM

Attock police arrested eight suspects, drugs recovered

The Attock police have arrested eight suspects during the operation and recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Attock police have arrested eight suspects during the operation and recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

According to the police source, the city police have launched crackdown against drug peddlers in the different parts of the area and recovered four kilogram hashish and around two kilogram opium.

Operation against illegal arms holders, police recovered three Kalashinkov, two pistol 30 bore with many rounds.

The police registered the separate cases against them and investigation was underway.

\378

Related Topics

Police Drugs Attock From

Recent Stories

Total recall: N. Koreans in memory championship su ..

39 seconds ago

Stopping statins may increase cardiovascular risk

45 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price up 92 cents to US$65.91 pb

27 minutes ago

Lawmakers with serious disabilities take seats in ..

3 minutes ago

NA Speaker urges opposition to play a positive rol ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 1.25m Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.