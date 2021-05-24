UrduPoint.com
Attock Police Arrests An Afghan Refugee In Blind Murder Case

Attock police arrests an Afghan refugee in blind murder case

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday have solved a blind murder mystery and arrested an Afghan refugee who had killed his employer, a retired Major, few days ago in Attock.

According to the police, Major Younis Omer (Retd) was found dead at his residence in mysterious circumstances.

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani soon after the mishap, had constituted a team to arrest the killer and dig out the motive behind the murder. The team investigated the case in a professional manner and arrested the killer Abdul Hakeem s/o Abdul Raheem, an Afghan refugee living in Mohala Awan Sharif Attock. The accused during the interrogation, confessed to his crime and told police that he had borrowed Rs 50 thousand from his employer and was now unable to return the borrowed money .

