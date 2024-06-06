Open Menu

Attock Police Arrests Smuggler, Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:57 PM

The Attock police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab and arrested a smuggler who stated to be a member of an inter-provincial gang of narcotics smugglers

The police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a car, and during the search, 33 kilograms of hashish were recovered from the hidden parts of the vehicle.

He further stated that police arrested the smuggler, identified as Waqar Afridi, a native of Khyber district. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect revealed that he is a member of the inter provincial racket of narcotics smugglers and was smuggling the consignment from tribal areas to various cities in Punjab.

A case was registered against the suspect and launched further investigation. The spokesman has said that the value of the seized narcotics worth estimated in millions.

More Stories From Pakistan