Attock Police Arrests Smuggler, Hashish Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:57 PM
The Attock police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab and arrested a smuggler who stated to be a member of an inter-provincial gang of narcotics smugglers
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Attock police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab and arrested a smuggler who stated to be a member of an inter-provincial gang of narcotics smugglers.
The police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a car, and during the search, 33 kilograms of hashish were recovered from the hidden parts of the vehicle.
He further stated that police arrested the smuggler, identified as Waqar Afridi, a native of Khyber district. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect revealed that he is a member of the inter provincial racket of narcotics smugglers and was smuggling the consignment from tribal areas to various cities in Punjab.
A case was registered against the suspect and launched further investigation. The spokesman has said that the value of the seized narcotics worth estimated in millions.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students
DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held
AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners ..
ICRC organizes Art Competition at Peshawar varsity
Islamabad ET change case hearing rescheduled for Friday
Commissioner chairs meeting on Polio eradication
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi directs for third party audit in ..
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N
Police recovers prohibited products, two held
Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students1 minute ago
-
DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah1 minute ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held1 minute ago
-
ICRC organizes Art Competition at Peshawar varsity7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad ET change case hearing rescheduled for Friday7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Polio eradication7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi directs for third party audit in all public sector u ..7 minutes ago
-
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N32 minutes ago
-
Police recovers prohibited products, two held32 minutes ago
-
Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani32 minutes ago
-
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit32 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel37 minutes ago