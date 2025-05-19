Open Menu

Attock Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers, Seize Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Attock police arrested dozens of drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 18 kg of hashish, 20 kg of poppy and 258 liters of liquor.

According to police spokesman, the operation conducted across various police stations in the district under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan.

Police seized hashish and liquor from various suspects, including 1410 grams of hashish from Mamziz Khan, 1420 grams from Shamir Hussain and 1550 grams from Israr Ahmed, among others.

A significant quantity of 20 kg of poppy was recovered from Muhammad islam and dozens of drug peddlers were arrested and separate cases were registered.

The accused were sent to jail.

The DPO said that the Attock police would go to any extent to save the future of the young generation and ensure that drug dealers do not operate in the district.

The operation is part of the Punjab government's efforts to curb drug trafficking and protect the youth from the menace of drugs. The Attock police's crackdown on drug peddlers is expected to have a significant impact on reducing the supply of narcotics in the district.

