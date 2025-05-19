Attock Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers, Seize Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Attock police arrested dozens of drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 18 kg of hashish, 20 kg of poppy and 258 liters of liquor
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Attock police arrested dozens of drug peddlers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 18 kg of hashish, 20 kg of poppy and 258 liters of liquor.
According to police spokesman, the operation conducted across various police stations in the district under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan.
Police seized hashish and liquor from various suspects, including 1410 grams of hashish from Mamziz Khan, 1420 grams from Shamir Hussain and 1550 grams from Israr Ahmed, among others.
A significant quantity of 20 kg of poppy was recovered from Muhammad islam and dozens of drug peddlers were arrested and separate cases were registered.
The accused were sent to jail.
The DPO said that the Attock police would go to any extent to save the future of the young generation and ensure that drug dealers do not operate in the district.
The operation is part of the Punjab government's efforts to curb drug trafficking and protect the youth from the menace of drugs. The Attock police's crackdown on drug peddlers is expected to have a significant impact on reducing the supply of narcotics in the district.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics
Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured
Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, J ..
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off
Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit25 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva34 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various departments5 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports5 minutes ago
-
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR35 minutes ago
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs44 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar44 minutes ago
-
Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression44 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office54 minutes ago