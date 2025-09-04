Attock Police crack down on narcotics, arrest 7 dealers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Attock Police apprehended seven drug dealers and seized over 10 kilograms of charas and 20 liters of liquor in a series of operations.

According to the details, the crackdown is part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign launched under the directives of District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan. During the crackdown, the operations were carried out across various police stations in Attock, including Attock Khurd, Hazro, Fetehjang, Injra, and Bahtar. In one instance, SI Ahmad Faheem Zafar of Attock Khurd Police recovered 3,000 grams of charas from Hazrat Wali, a resident of Peshawar. Two women were also arrested with 1,250 grams of charas each at the Search Park picket in Attock Khurd.

According to the sources, the police recovered a total of over 10 kilograms of charas from the arrested dealers.

Additionally, ASI Aqil Raees of Bahtar Police seized 20 liters of liquor from Hameed Ali Khan during a search operation. The accused individuals were arrested, and separate cases have been registered against them.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the narcotics trade in the area. The police are working to identify potential links between the arrested dealers and other suspects.

APP/rhn/378