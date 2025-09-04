Open Menu

Attock Police Crack Down On Narcotics, Arrest 7 Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Attock Police crack down on narcotics, arrest 7 dealers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Attock Police apprehended seven drug dealers and seized over 10 kilograms of charas and 20 liters of liquor in a series of operations.

According to the details, the crackdown is part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign launched under the directives of District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan. During the crackdown, the operations were carried out across various police stations in Attock, including Attock Khurd, Hazro, Fetehjang, Injra, and Bahtar. In one instance, SI Ahmad Faheem Zafar of Attock Khurd Police recovered 3,000 grams of charas from Hazrat Wali, a resident of Peshawar. Two women were also arrested with 1,250 grams of charas each at the Search Park picket in Attock Khurd.

According to the sources, the police recovered a total of over 10 kilograms of charas from the arrested dealers.

Additionally, ASI Aqil Raees of Bahtar Police seized 20 liters of liquor from Hameed Ali Khan during a search operation. The accused individuals were arrested, and separate cases have been registered against them.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the narcotics trade in the area. The police are working to identify potential links between the arrested dealers and other suspects.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

3 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

3 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

5 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

8 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

10 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan