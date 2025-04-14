Attock police crackdown on drug dealers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Attock police on Monday carried out crackdown against drug peddlers and liquor suppliers, recovering about 3 kilograms of hashish and 28 liters of alcohol in a series of operations across the district.

The police recovered 1600 grams of hashish from accused Naeem Khan, resident of Shakardara Mor, 520 grams of hashish from accused Hussam Abbas, resident of Mohalla Banu Hashim.

The Saddar Hassan Abdal police recovered 600 grams of hashish and 10 liters of liquor from two other accused.

The Attock police registered separate cases against the accused. This crackdown is part of the district police's ongoing efforts to curb the sale and distribution of illicit substances.

