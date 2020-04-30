Attock police foil drug smuggling attempt

Police in a successful operation foiled a drug smuggling attempt and arrested a drug smuggler recovering huge quantity of charas and opium from his car possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in a successful operation foiled a drug smuggling attempt and arrested a drug smuggler recovering huge quantity of charas and opium from his car possession.

According to details ASP Hasanabdal Asma Sherazi along with SHO Hasanabdal Niaz Ahmad and other cops on a tip off stopped a car near Burhan driven by Bilal Khan during the search of the car police recovered 48 kg charas and opium worth million of rupees from the concealed compartments of the car No. KZ153.

Police arrested the smuggler Bilal Khan who was already wanted in many other cases of drugs smuggling.

A case has been registered against him under the act and he has been sent behind the bars.

Attock DPO Khalid Hamdani has lauded the professionalism and dedication of the Hasanabdal police and said that police were performing different duties with professionalism and dedication and was making no compromise on any front.

He said that operation against anti-social elements would continue and no lenient view would be taken in this regard.