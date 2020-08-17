Attock Police have recovered 5.381 kg chars , 24 bottles liquor , and four pistols from their possession

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Attock Police arrested 14 anti social elements from different areas of the district and recovered 5.381 kg chars , 24 bottles liquor , and four pistols from their possession .

First Information Reports (FIR,s) under the relevant acts have been registered against them under the act and have been sent behind the bars.

As per details given by Public Relations Officer (PRO Attock police Tahir Iqbal those arrested include Liaqat Ali r/o Kamra Kalan , Muhammad Abrar r/o Pindwal , Muhammad Asif r/o Nandrakabad , Muhammad Akram r/o Pindigheb , Ali Aksar , Abdul Sattar , Zubair Ali , Tanveer Ahmad , Sattar Khan and Sajid all r/o Bara , Tayyab Rehman r/o Waisa , Muhammad Zahoor , Noaman Ali and Qazafi Butt both r/o Tass Hasanabdal .--