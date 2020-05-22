Attock police issue security plan for Chaand Raat, Eidul Fitr

The Attock district police have issued security plan for Chaand Raat and Eidul Fitr

HASSANABDAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : The Attock district police have issued security plan for Chaand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

According to police, 1,652 police officers and jawans would be on duty on Chaand Raat and Eidul Fitr. An integrated police patrolling system has been installed.

On the directions of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, the district police had issued a foolproof plan of police security for Chaand Raat and Eidul Fitr. Police pickets have been set up at Parmin Bazaar, main intersections and various other points, where police officers and jawans would perform duty. Besides police, Elite Force, Special Branch and Ladies Police have also been deployed. Eid prayers will be offered at 322 mosques and 24 open spaces.

The DPO said that there would be a zero tolerance policy for perpetrators of firing and riots on the occasion of Chaand Rat and Eidul Fitr and strict action would be taken against those violating the law. He said that he would himself supervise the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Attock police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested two suspected criminals, seized 1,820-gram cannabis and 2,585 kites.

The Ringo Police Station arrested Zeeshan, son of Miskin of Mohalla Abasin Road, Formali Hazro and registered a case against him for trafficking 1,820-gram cannabis. Iqbal, resident of Sarwala, daughter of Hukam Din and wife of Jameel, resident of Attock power plant were arrested with kites.