Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout

(@FahadShabbir)

A notorious criminal, Abdullah, wanted in multiple cases of theft, robbery, and snatching, was arrested in an injured condition after a brief shootout with police near Awanabad link road in Hazro on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A notorious criminal, Abdullah, wanted in multiple cases of theft, robbery, and snatching, was arrested in an injured condition after a brief shootout with police near Awanabad link road in Hazro on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, Abdullah was injured by his own accomplices during the exchange of fire.

Spokesperson further revealed that the police were attempting to recover looted booty when Abdullah's masked accomplices opened fire in a botched bid to rescue him.

However, their plan backfired, and both suspects were found injured due to friendly fire. Fortunately, no policemen were injured in the crossfire.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene, and the injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene, and a case was registered on behalf of the state.

A search operation is currently underway to trace the escaped criminals, with different teams constituted to track them down.

APP/ahr/378