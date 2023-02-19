Attock Police nabbed 12 out laws, contraband seized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Attock Police during crackdown against anti-social elements, arrested as many as twelve outlaws including four gamblers and recovered around ten kilogram contraband.

According to detail, Attock Khurd police recovered 1.50-kilogram heroin from Islah Khan while 0.8-kilogram heroin was recovered from Asad Khan by Pindigheb Police.

Similarly, 2.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Asad Ali, 1.40 kilogram chars was recovered from Mehar Ali by Hazro Police, one kilogram chars was recovered Sajid Mehmood, 2.

15 kilogram chars was recovered from Waheed Khan and 1.90 kilogram chars from Saddam Ellahi by Hassanabdal Police, 0.9 kilogram chars was recovered from Shahid Khan by Rango Police.

Injra police raided a gambling den near Mian Dhaki and arrested four persons while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money was also seized during the raid. Respective police registered separate cases against the accused under relevant law and launched further investigation.