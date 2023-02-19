UrduPoint.com

Attock Police Nabbed 12 Out Laws, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Attock Police nabbed 12 out laws, contraband seized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Attock Police during crackdown against anti-social elements, arrested as many as twelve outlaws including four gamblers and recovered around ten kilogram contraband.

According to detail, Attock Khurd police recovered 1.50-kilogram heroin from Islah Khan while 0.8-kilogram heroin was recovered from Asad Khan by Pindigheb Police.

Similarly, 2.20 kilogram chars was recovered from Asad Ali, 1.40 kilogram chars was recovered from Mehar Ali by Hazro Police, one kilogram chars was recovered Sajid Mehmood, 2.

15 kilogram chars was recovered from Waheed Khan and 1.90 kilogram chars from Saddam Ellahi by Hassanabdal Police, 0.9 kilogram chars was recovered from Shahid Khan by Rango Police.

Injra police raided a gambling den near Mian Dhaki and arrested four persons while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money was also seized during the raid. Respective police registered separate cases against the accused under relevant law and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Attock Mehar Hazro Asad Ali Money From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.