Attock police nabs eight outlaws, recovered illegal weapons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :On the orders of District Police Officer Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the Attock Police conducted operations against criminals throughout the district on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ismael of Fateh Jang Police Station, arrested the accused Ali Raza, a resident of Sultan Town, Sargodha and recovered a SMG rifle with ammunition from him. Similarly, the accused Muhammad Kamran son of Abdul Rahman resident of Sargodha and Nauman Ejaz, resident of Mohalla Pind Sultani were arrested by recovering rifle 44 bore with ammunition and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition, respectively.

In separate incidents, ASI Tariq Mehmood recovered 30 bore pistol with ammunition from Asif Mahmood, resident of Sahal, a Kalashnikov with ammunition from Sikandar Hayat resident of Sargodha.

Sub-inspector of Bisal police station Abdul Waiz during the investigation case number 97 dated 01.05.23, crime 452/506, arrested in Bisal police station, Javed Iqbal resident of Bisal and recovered a pistol of 30 bore ammunition used in the incident. Sub-Inspector Sajid Habib, in-charge of Police Chowki Nara, recovered an illegal pistol of 30 bore with ammunition from the accused Junaid Ahmed, a resident of Gharibabad Jahangira.

All the accused were arrested and cases were registered against them.