Attock Police Netted 13 Outlaws During Crackdown Against Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Attock Police netted 13 outlaws during crackdown against outlaws

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :In a crackdown against the outlaws in the various parts of the district, Attock Police on Tuesday netted as many as thirteen outlaws including five gamblers besides recovery of over 3 kilogram chars.

According to the district Police spokesman, the New Airport police recovered 1.20-kilogram chars from Toqeer Shah, Injra Police 1.52 kilogram chars from Abdul Basit, Attock Saddar Police recovered 0.51-kilogram chars from Shahid Khan, the same police recovered 0.54-kilogram chars from Basit Naqvi while Pindigheb police recovered 0.51-kilogram chars from Imran Latif.

Meanwhile, Fatehjang Police recovered an illegal Submachine gun (SMG) from Ali Raza while 44 bore gun was recovered from Muhammad Kamran and 30 bore pistol was recovered from Noman Ijaz.

Moreover, Injra Police of Attock on Tuesday busted a gambling den and arrested five gamblers red-handed while seizing bet money and gambling tools from the den.

According to the Police spokesman, a police party acting on a tip-off raided a gambling den and arrested five persons red-handed while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs159,500 was also seized during the raid.

Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

