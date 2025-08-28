Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mavarhan Khan, has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety amid potential flood threats, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Thursday.

According to the details, DPO Attock conducted a thorough inspection of riverine police posts in the district, visiting key locations such as Jaba and Formoli. The DPO also briefed the staff stationed at these posts, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in the face of possible emergencies.

During his inspection, DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan directed that all riverine police posts across the district be made fully functional. He ensured that these posts are equipped with necessary resources, including approved manpower, weapons, official vehicles, motorboats, and life jackets.

The Attock Police has been placed on high alert under the directions of Punjab Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar.

