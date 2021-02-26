Attock Police recover 9.115 kg charas and kites from culprits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Attock Police Friday arrested six persons involved in an anti social elements and recovered 9.115 kg charas and kites from their possession.

Those arrested for allegedly peddling drugs include Abdul Sattar , Bahadur Khan , Asad Khan , Muhammad Zada and Alamzeb while Faizan Aftab has been arrested for selling kites and metalic string.

Cases have been registered against them.