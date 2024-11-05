Attock Police Resolve Major House Robbery Case, 5 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:54 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police om Tuesday solved one of the biggest house robbery cases in Attock's history, arresting five suspects involved in the crime and recovering stolen goods worth millions.
According to police reports, aehtisham Raheem, a motorcycle showroom dealer, reported the robbery on July 9.
He stated that after closing his showroom, he returned home and was confronted by five armed men who forced their way into his house.
The robbers held his family at gunpoint, locked them in a room and ransacked the house. The robbers made off with cash totaling Rs 0.
6 million, gold jewelry worth Rs 3 million, prize bonds valued at Rs 0.5 million and a motorcycle.
A police team led by Sub Inspector Imran Haider Kazmi utilized both digital and human intelligence to track down the suspects.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Tariq Mehmood, Mudassir Khan, Aman Ullah and Yousaf Ismail, all hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The victim identified the suspects during an identification parade. The police also recovered the stolen items and the weapons used in the robbery.
