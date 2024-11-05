Open Menu

Attock Police Resolve Major House Robbery Case, 5 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested

Police om Tuesday solved one of the biggest house robbery cases in Attock's history, arresting five suspects involved in the crime and recovering stolen goods worth millions

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police om Tuesday solved one of the biggest house robbery cases in Attock's history, arresting five suspects involved in the crime and recovering stolen goods worth millions.

According to police reports, aehtisham Raheem, a motorcycle showroom dealer, reported the robbery on July 9.

He stated that after closing his showroom, he returned home and was confronted by five armed men who forced their way into his house.

The robbers held his family at gunpoint, locked them in a room and ransacked the house. The robbers made off with cash totaling Rs 0.

6 million, gold jewelry worth Rs 3 million, prize bonds valued at Rs 0.5 million and a motorcycle.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Imran Haider Kazmi utilized both digital and human intelligence to track down the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tariq Mehmood, Mudassir Khan, Aman Ullah and Yousaf Ismail, all hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The victim identified the suspects during an identification parade. The police also recovered the stolen items and the weapons used in the robbery.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jewelry Robbery Attock July Prize Bond Gold Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Missing girl reunited with family

Missing girl reunited with family

1 minute ago
 "The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched

"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched

3 minutes ago
 Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on O ..

Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis

3 minutes ago
 2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice ..

Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik

1 minute ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth ch ..

Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore once again tops air pollution index

Lahore once again tops air pollution index

2 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification heari ..

ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 12

2 minutes ago
 PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months

PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months

2 minutes ago
 9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulatio ..

9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK

2 minutes ago
 SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, ..

SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan