Attock police resolve two blind murder cases, arrest six

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Attock Police on Wednesday have claimed to resolve two different murder cases and arrested six involved in assassination including two women.

District Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani while addressing press conference at Fatehjang Police station said that body of a man packed in a suitcase was found on January 2 near Galli Jageer which was later identified as Zalmay Khan.

He said that a police team led by Station House Officer Saqib Abassi by utilizing traditional and technical resources picked one lady identified as Shamim Akhter.

He said that during interrogation, the woman has confessed that she along with Naheed Bibi, Israr Ahmed and Mohammad Basheer has killed the man while beating with hammer and later packed his body in a suitcase and throw at deserted place to conceal the crime.

DPO said that the woman named Naheed Bibi jhas developed some differences with the deceased and in a bid to get rid, she plotted the murder plan but all of them dropped behind bars.

Hamdani said that a property dealer identified as Arshad Pervaiz was found in critical condition with cut marks on her body near Shahpur dam on January 16, this year.

He said, victim was shifted to Rawalpindi in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

He said that the victim was carrying a sum of Rs 1.90 million at the time of incident. He said that a police team through mobile phone records, traced two suspects identified as Kamran Murtaza and Mohammad Saleem who during interrogation has confessed that they have axed the victim to grabbed the money. He said police recovered the looted booty from the accused and sent both the accused behind bars.