Attock Police Seize 10kg Of Contraband, Smuggler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Attock Police on Thursday foiled a massive narcotics smuggling operation, intercepting a staggering 10 kilograms of contraband destined for Punjab.
According to sources of Attock Police, the successful sting operation unfolded at the Mankoor check post, where a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van was searched, revealing the substantial haul.
Manzoor Ahmed, a Nowshera native and suspected member of an interprovincial narcotics gang, was taken into custody.
Preliminary investigations reveal the contraband originated from tribal areas, intended for distribution across Punjab.
A case has been registered under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, with further investigation underway.
Police sources further revealed that the seized narcotics hold a staggering value in the international market, running into millions.
