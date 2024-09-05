Open Menu

Attock Police Seize 10kg Of Contraband, Smuggler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Attock Police on Thursday foiled a massive narcotics smuggling operation, intercepting a staggering 10 kilograms of contraband destined for Punjab.

According to sources of Attock Police, the successful sting operation unfolded at the Mankoor check post, where a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van was searched, revealing the substantial haul.

Manzoor Ahmed, a Nowshera native and suspected member of an interprovincial narcotics gang, was taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations reveal the contraband originated from tribal areas, intended for distribution across Punjab.

A case has been registered under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, with further investigation underway.

Police sources further revealed that the seized narcotics hold a staggering value in the international market, running into millions.

