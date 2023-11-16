The murder suspect, who admitted to killing the youngster because the boy did not grant his wicked wishes, was apprehended by Bassal Police after they solved the case of a teenage boy's blind murder

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The murder suspect, who admitted to killing the youngster because the boy did not grant his wicked wishes, was apprehended by Bassal Police after they solved the case of a teenage boy's blind murder.

According to a police spokesperson, on October 5, the corpse of a 14-year-old child was discovered within the boundaries of Bassal Police Station in a lonely area near Kassran village along the Rawalpindi-Kohat route.

Ubaid Ullah, a grade 9 student at a private school in Rawalpindi, was eventually identified as the victim. He went missing from his Dhoke Hassu home. The youngster was not only sexually tortured but also strangled to death, according to the autopsy.

According to the spokesman, Mumriaz Wazir, a native of Bara Kahu, was tracked down by police using the victim's call data, and when questioned, he admitted to killing the youngster since his evil intentions had not been fulfilled.

