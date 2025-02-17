Attock Police Thwart Massive Narcotics Smuggling Bid From KP To Punjab
Attock Police on Monday foiled a massive attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Punjab on Monday, seizing 10 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees
The successful operation was carried out at the Makhnor check post, where Jand Police intercepted a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van coming from Kohat.
According to the police spokesman, the accused, Aabid Hussain, was arrested and confessed to being a member of an interprovincial narcotics smuggling racket. Hussain revealed that he was attempting to supply the narcotics to different cities.
The police have registered a case under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 and launched a further investigation.
