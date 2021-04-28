UrduPoint.com
Attock Police With The Help Of Locals Have Foiled A Decoity Attempt

Wed 28th April 2021

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Local Police of Attock with the help of locals on Wednesday foiled a decoity attempt and arrested three decoits who were trying to flee from the crime scene after committing a burglary at a shop on Pind Sultani Domel road in the limits of Basal police station.

As per details, two armed decoits entered a shop while their three armed accomplices kept waiting outside on their bikes.

The decoits took out Rs 40 thousand from the drawer of the shop and started searching other parts of the shop for cash and other valuables.

Meanwhile sensing the situation locals of the area gathered there . On this all the five decoits who were armed with pistols resorted to aerial firing and tried to escape from the crime scene on their bikes.

Locals not only informed police but started chasing the dacoits.

Police timely arrived and over powered three of the decoits with the help of locals who were identified as Ayaz, Imadullah and Zeeshan all r/o Rawalpindi while their two accomplices Faisal and Taimoor r/o Pinsultani could not be arrested.

Different teams headed by DSP Aslam Dogar and SHO Hayat Khan are raiding different areas to arrest them.

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani has lauded the efforts and bold step of the locals for chasing the armed decoits and timely informing police.

Meanwhile at Khushalgarh Search Park in the limits of Jand police station, police foiled an arms and ammunition smuggling attempt and arrested Naveed Ahmad r/o Goth Ali Khan Shikarpur who was trying to smuggle one kalashankov, one 222 , 16 M1, three pistols and 166 rounds.

