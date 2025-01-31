Attock prepares for anti-Polio drive, targets 300,000 children

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday chaired a meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to run from February 3 to 7

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on Friday chaired a meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to run from February 3 to 7.

The meeting, attended by CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail, Assistant Commissioners, Health Department officials, WHO representatives, and other officers, focused on ensuring the successful administration of polio drops to over 300,000 children under five across the district.

During the meeting, it was decided that extensive would be made to facilitate the campaign, including the deployment of polio teams at all entry and exit points, as well as roaming teams that would visit households to administer the vaccine.

To ensure the safety of the teams, there would be foolproof security measures as well.

Deputy Commissioner Attock urged the public to cooperate fully with the Health Department, emphasizing the importance of this campaign in protecting the health and well-being of children in the district.

