Attock Press Club Hail Govt For Announcing Health Insurance To Journalists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Attock Press Club hail govt for announcing health insurance to journalists

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club (Registered) Nisar Ali Khan on behalf of the journalist community praised the Federal government for the allocation of funds in the budget 2023-24 for the health insurance of journalists.

In a statement, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Secretary of Information, and Principle Information Officer (PIO for providing healthcare facilities to working journalists.

Nasir Ali Khan said merit should be ensured during the process to accommodate maximum journalists in the facility.

