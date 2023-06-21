UrduPoint.com

Attock Press Club Hail Pb Govt's Funds Allocation For Journalists In Budget 2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Attock Press Club hail Pb govt's funds allocation for journalists in budget 2023-24

Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Nisar Ali Khan and Chairman Sheikh Faisal Javed have lauded the Punjab government's allocation of one billion rupees in the budget for the welfare of journalists across the province

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Nisar Ali Khan and Chairman Sheikh Faisal Javed have lauded the Punjab government's allocation of one billion rupees in the budget for the welfare of journalists across the province.

On behalf of the journalists of the entire district, Nisar Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir and Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik and said the way the Caretaker Government and Secretary Information have taken practical steps to fulfill the rights and demands of journalists, are praiseworthy.

Nisar Ali Khan further said that the problem of lack of journalists' support fund in Punjab was faced for a long time, but the present government has increased it to one billion rupees, for which journalists across the province are grateful to the caretaker government.

Related Topics

Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Attock Government Billion

Recent Stories

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate ..

Stocks dip as Powell warns of more 'moderate' rate hikes

21 minutes ago
 Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explos ..

Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon ..

Russia's 11th International Maritime Defense Salon Opens in St. Petersburg

12 minutes ago
 Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards Col ..

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

12 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

Zaka Ashraf set to become PCB chief before Eid

21 minutes ago
 Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for offic ..

Railways increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.