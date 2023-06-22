UrduPoint.com

Attock Press Club Hail Pb Govt's Funds Allocation For Journalists In Budget 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Attock Press Club hail Pb govt's funds allocation for journalists in budget 2023-24

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Nisar Ali Khan and Chairman Sheikh Faisal Javed have lauded the Punjab government's allocation of one billion rupees in the budget for the welfare of journalists across the province.

On behalf of the journalists of the entire district, Nisar Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir and Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik and said the way the Caretaker Government and Secretary Information have taken practical steps to fulfill the rights and demands of journalists, are praiseworthy.

Nisar Ali Khan further said that the problem of lack of journalists' support fund in Punjab was faced for a long time, but the present government has increased it to one billion rupees, for which journalists across the province are grateful to the caretaker government.

