Attock Recorded Highest Ever Spike Of COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Attock recorded highest ever spike of COVID-19 patients

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Attock witnessed highest ever spike of novel coronavirus cases of the year as 16 more persons were tested positive on Sunday.

The district crossed the 900 tally as the number of infected patients rose to 909 positive patients.

According to health authorities, it is highest one day tally of positive cases of the year. Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these new cases, as many as 13 belongs to Attock city, two to Hassanabdal while one to Hazro.

He further said that the number of active patients in the district crossed the 150 mark as tally surged to 156 in which 148 are home isolated while eight others are hospitalized. He confirmed that it is highest number of active patients in the district since the first COVID-19 patient has reported in the district in February this year.

He said that as many as eight suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which five are critical while three others are stable. The Health official while giving statistical up date of COVID-19 informed that so far 737 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 19,775 while screening of as many as 23,226 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 203 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 18,663 are tested negative so far across the district.

