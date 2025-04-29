Open Menu

Attock Residents Show Solidarity With Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A massive rally was held in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday, where hundreds of residents, former servicemen, community elders, youth, students and religious scholars demonstrated public support for the armed forces.

According to APP correspondence, the rally, led by Malik Amin Aslam Khan and Changaiz Khan, condemned India's baseless allegations against Pakistan.

The participants announced support for the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination and demanded that India stop bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.

Speakers at the event assured that Pakistan's armed forces and its people stood ready to defend the nation against any Indian military adventurism.

APP/nsi/378

