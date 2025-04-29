Attock Residents Show Solidarity With Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A massive rally was held in Hazro town of Attock on Tuesday, where hundreds of residents, former servicemen, community elders, youth, students and religious scholars demonstrated public support for the armed forces.
According to APP correspondence, the rally, led by Malik Amin Aslam Khan and Changaiz Khan, condemned India's baseless allegations against Pakistan.
The participants announced support for the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination and demanded that India stop bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.
Speakers at the event assured that Pakistan's armed forces and its people stood ready to defend the nation against any Indian military adventurism.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire2 minutes ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade2 minutes ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali12 minutes ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq12 minutes ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations21 minutes ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened21 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University22 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors22 minutes ago
-
Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-1122 minutes ago
-
PTI activist remanded for 6 days in road blockage case22 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment32 minutes ago