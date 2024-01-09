Attock School honoured “Best Space School” title of Punjab

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Government Pilot Secondary School (GPSS) Attock has been honoured with the title of "Best Space School" in the Punjab province, alongside being designated as an Honorary Ambassador School by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

While talking to media persons on Monday, Waqas Ahmed, the head of the school's physics department stated that the purpose of World Space Week activities is to raise awareness of space science and technology among students at educational institutions.

He said out of the 71 participating schools nationwide, Attock School is the only one in the Punjab province to have won the title this year.

The school's headmaster, Fida Hussain, said that the physics lab hosted awareness lectures and seminars on various forms of space exploration, in collaboration with the Astronomical Society Attock.

He added that SUPARCO has recognized the school's outstanding efforts, listing it as an exceptional institution in the Space education Awareness Campaign (SEAD).

