Attock To Get Mother And Child Hospital:Minister

Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Attock to get Mother and Child Hospital:Minister

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A Mother and Child Hospital having capacity of 300 beds will be built in Attock at the cost of more than Rs4 billion. Initially, it would be made operational with 100 beds facility from next month.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this during her visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock on Tuesday. She was accompanied by Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Attock Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, District Health Authority CEO Dr Sohail Ejaz, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Attock Dr Khalid Mahmood, Special Sectary Health Ajmal Bhatti and other officials.

She said the Mother and Child Hospital would remain operational day and night, it will be well equipped having state of the art facilities both for mothers and their children.

Yasmin Rashid said that at present there was only one gynae ward in DHQ hospital having only 22 beds which were not meeting the needs of the mothers and their children and said that after the establishment of new hospital this problem would be resolved.

She said to provide better health facilities, fresh recruitments of doctors and paramedics were being made on merit.

Talking about coronavirus, provincial minister said that coronavirus patients were receiving best medical treatment at government hospitals in Punjab.

COVID-19 cases were continuously decreasing due to doctors' day and night hard work, she said while adding that the pandemic was controlled in Lahore despite the city being the stronghold of the epidemic.

She said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be followed in letter and spirit to avoid spread of coronavirus and people must wear masks while going to market, offices and they had to ensure other preventive measures.

While talking about infant diagnosed with poliovirus in Attock, the provincial minister said that the polio infected new born baby's mother had recently traveled from abroad and said that the matter will be investigated by health professionals.

