Attock witnessed another surge in COVID-19 cases

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Attock district on Sunday witnessed another surge crossing the tally of active patients to 72. Eight more persons were tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday raising the tally to 1177.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these eight new cases, as many as five belongs to Attock city, while three others belongs to Fatehjang. He said that as many as seven suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which three are critical while four others are stable.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 23,729 while screening of as many as 26,981 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 220 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 22,332 are tested negative so far across the district. Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1079 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.